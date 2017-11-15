Charges filed in Harwood standoff with shots fired

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Nov. 15:

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home of Steven G. Sorenson, 57, after Sorenson called authorities to say he was angry about having been kicked out of a West Fargo bar and that he was going to "kill everyone."

When a sheriff's deputy chastised him for that kind of talk, Sorenson reportedly responded by saying he was leaving to "go kill everyone."

While deputies were in the area of Sorenson's home assessing the situation, they heard about six to seven gunshots. Though it is unclear from the court documents what if anything was being fired at. A while later, several more shots could be heard.

About the time shots were fired, Sorenson's wife texted a deputy to say she was in the home and was frightened because she didn't know what her husband was going to do.

The situation was ultimately resolved with no one being hurt, and Sorenson was arrested.

He was being held Wednesday at the Cass County Jail. Court records did not list an attorney for him.