Oak Grove inducting three into Hall of Fame on Sept. 17

FARGO – Three Oak Grove Lutheran School alumni will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Brian Berg, Lindsey Leitner and Tracey Martin will be inducted during a ceremony that starts at 10:30 a.m. in the Scheels Center.

Berg is a member of the Class of 1986 and a founder of Zerr Berg Architects in Fargo.

At Oak Grove, he played trumpet in the band and sang in choir. After graduation, he joined the North Dakota National Guard, serving as a trumpet section leader and retiring after 20 years as a staff sergeant.

Berg graduated from North Dakota State University in 1991 with a bachelor’s degree in architecture and a minor in trumpet performance. He worked as an architect, and in 2001, he helped start Zerr Berg Architects.

Leitner, a member of the Class of 2001, was active in sports and choir at Oak Grove. She was homecoming queen in 2000 and valedictorian for her class.

She played varsity volleyball for five years and was team captain for two seasons. She also played basketball.

Leitner graduated from Colorado State University and earned a master’s in counseling psychology from Mars Hill University in North Carolina. She is working on a doctorate in counseling at North Dakota State University.

Martin, a member of the Class of 1987, was an outstanding athlete, successful in volleyball, basketball and track, and active in many groups. She was also a student council member and a class officer.

In basketball, Martin was named to the all-conference team three years in a row, the all-state team her senior year, and was named top rebounder, most dedicated and most valuable player. Martin was a two-time state qualifier for track and was named most valuable player. As a senior, Martin was homecoming queen and received the Quanbeck Award, given to the most outstanding female athlete in the graduating class.