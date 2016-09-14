Five to be inducted into North High Hall of Fame

Tickets for the luncheon are available in the North High office for $17. Tickets must be purchased no later than Monday, Sept. 19. The school telephone number is (701) 446-2405.

The inductees are:

Dennis Roden taught chemistry and physics at North High School from 1990 through 2007. He coached track and field and boys and girls basketball at North. He earned a bachelor’s degree in science from Mayville (N.D.) State University and taught science and coached sports in Wahpeton, N.D., public schools from 1966 to 1990. He earned a master’s degree in science teaching from North Dakota State University in 1975.

Nancy Tidd graduated from North in 1970. She was active in track and field, band, drama, cheerleading, and was sports editor for the newspaper and yearbook. She attended Minnesota State University Moorhead, earning a degree in French, physical education and health, and a minor in coaching. She earned a master’s degree from NDSU in 1993. She started teaching and coaching at Fargo Shanley High School. She joined the teaching and coaching staff at North in 1983 and remained until retiring in 2010.

Matthew Wiisanen graduated in 1995 from North, where he lettered in academics, football, swimming and track. He was a class officer and member of the homecoming court. He earned a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minn., and a master’s in public health at the University of Minnesota. He did an internal medicine residency at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., then moved to cardiology and interventional cardiology fellowships at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He is now the director of structural heart disease at the University of Tennessee.

Ronald Solberg graduated from North in 1974. He attended NDSU for a time, before heading to Denver to work. In 1982, he joined the Wyoming Air National Guard. After his initial Air Force training, he returned to Fargo and obtained a degree in civil engineering from NDSU. He later became the Air National Guard base engineer in Fargo. He was commissioned an officer in 1989, then became commander of the 119th Civil Engineer Squadron; then mission support group commander. He later worked as the North Dakota Air National Guard adjutant general’s chief of staff, and in 2013 was promoted to brigadier general. He is now an engineer with the city of Fargo.

Largo (Hopkins) Callenbach graduated in 1968 from North, where she was active in drama, speech, debate and choir. She earned a degree in social work at Avila College in Kansas City, Mo., in 1975. Since then, she has worked to to create programs and get laws passed addressing infant, family and health issues.

On Friday, Sept. 23, the inductees will visit the school, attend classes, be introduced to the student body at a pep fest, and will also be introduced during halftime of the homecoming football game at 5 p.m. against Fargo South High School..