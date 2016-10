Concordia kicks off homecoming with bonfire, fireworks display

Concordia College begins celebrating homecoming 2016 with a traditional bonfire and fireworks display. The bonfire will begin at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at Jake Christiansen Stadium, followed by the fireworks show.

The annual homecoming parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on Eighth street in Moorhead. These events are open to the public. For a full schedule of events visit ConcordiaCollege.edu/alumni.

