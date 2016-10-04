NDSU receives research grants from state commission

NDSU Office of Research and Creative Activity was awarded $100,000 to further develop an environmentally friendly dust suppression agent for gravel roads that is derived from waste glycerol and soybean oil.

NDSU Civil & Environmental Engineering was awarded $100,000 to conduct research using novel biomaterials and scaffolds for bone tissue regeneration.

NDSU Construction Management and Engineering was awarded $72,250 to develop methods for promoting partial replacement of Portland limestone cement with fly ash in concrete.