    NDSU receives research grants from state commission

    By Forum staff reports Today at 12:25 a.m.
    The North Dakota Centers of Excellence Commission awarded $1.6 million in research-based grants at its meeting on Sept. 28. North Dakota State University received the following:

    • NDSU Office of Research and Creative Activity was awarded $100,000 to further develop an environmentally friendly dust suppression agent for gravel roads that is derived from waste glycerol and soybean oil.

    • NDSU Civil & Environmental Engineering was awarded $100,000 to conduct research using novel biomaterials and scaffolds for bone tissue regeneration.

    • NDSU Construction Management and Engineering was awarded $72,250 to develop methods for promoting partial replacement of Portland limestone cement with fly ash in concrete.

    • NDSU Electrical and Computer Engineering was awarded $100,000 to develop a low-cost self-cooling technology using advanced phase change materials based graphite composite to passively control thermal transport in computer microchips.

