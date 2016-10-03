150,000 have ballots in their hands already in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- More than 100,000 Minnesotans have been sent absentee ballots and more than 14,000 voters have already had their ballots accepted, according to figures from the secretary of state.

Adding in mail-only ballots, an option in some small townships and cities in rural areas, more than 150,000 Minnesotans could already have ballots in their hands for the November election. The ballot figures were current as of Sept. 29. At this point in 2014, which was not a presidential election year and therefore had fewer voters, only about 60,000 ballots had been sent out and fewer than 4,000 had been accepted. At this point in 2012, only about 46,000 absentee ballots had been mailed out and 2,308 accepted. The 2012 figures do not include mail-only precincts.

The number of ballots sent and returned do not necessarily mean Minnesota will see record turnout numbers in the upcoming election. Voters who have already made up their minds may just see casting ballots on their own timeline more convenient. In recent years, state law has allowed any Minnesota to cast absentee ballots, either in person at local county (and some city) offices or by mail, whether or not they will be unable to go to the polls on Election Day. Both parties and campaigns have promoted early absentee voting to their supporters as a way to get votes in the bank before the Nov. 8 Election Day.