Temporary parking for office visitors will be on the south side of the building, along the alley. Visitors should use door No. 7 (south side of the building) to enter the building during construction. During the summer, the building is open from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays. The project is expected to be done by Tuesday, Aug. 1.

During construction, all kindergarten registration document submissions will be processed at Roosevelt Elementary School, 1026 N. 10th St. The Roosevelt office will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, through Friday, July 28.

Due to the construction, the regular meeting of the Fargo School Board set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, will be held in the Fargo City Hall commission room, 200 Third St. N.