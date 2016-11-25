Spiritwood soybean plant planning continues

The description of the project said, "Minnesota Soybean Processors is looking to build a 125K Bu/day facility in North Dakota."

The 125,000-bushel-per-day capacity translates to 42.5 million bushels per year.

A copy of the application, which was submitted to APUC in June, was received after an open records request was submitted.

According to the application, North Dakota Soybean Processors is a subsidiary of Minnesota Soybean Processors. Minnesota Soybean Processors operates a soybean crushing plant at Brewster, Minn. Calls to Minnesota Soybean Processors were not returned.

The application indicates the business would be located at Spiritwood — about 12 miles east of Jamestown near Interstate 94.

The project received a $103,000 grant from APUC in July for preliminary engineering services.

John Schneider, APUC director, said he believes the project is moving forward. APUC has distributed about half of the grant funds to the fiscal agent administering the grant.

"We haven't requested or received a status report on the project," he said.

According to the application, the project would be an "integrated soybean crush facility and refinery that would produce soybean meal, refined bleached and deodorized oil and biodiesel."

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said such a facility added to the existing plants at Spiritwood would be good for the farm economy in North Dakota.

"I love all the projects around Spiritwood," he said. "They have so much to offer for value-added agriculture."

The project, if constructed, would be the third value-added agriculture plant at Spiritwood. Cargill Malt processes barley into malt for beer, and Dakota Spirit AgEnergy processes corn into fuel ethanol. Spiritwood Station, a coal-fired electric generation facility, provides steam energy to both operations.

Goehring said a lack of soybean processing plants in North Dakota has cost farmers money by increasing the "basis" in the price. The basis is the difference between the local cash price for a commodity and the national future price for the same commodity. Commodities that can be processed closer to the farm have an increased local price, which reduces the basis.

"This could put 30 cents (per bushel) more in the local producer's pocket," he said.

The plant also could make biodiesel more economical in North Dakota, Goehring said. Currently, most biodiesel used in the state has to be transported from Minnesota or Iowa.

"It would be great to put biodiesel in our pumps that is grown in our own backyard," he said.

A letter of support from Connie Ova, CEO of the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., was included in the North Dakota Soybean Processors application to APUC.

She also said the possibility of such a plant at Spiritwood would boost the local business and farm economy.

"We are very excited about the possibility of such an excellent opportunity for good jobs and value-added ag processing for local farmers," she said.

Ova said a second tenant in or near the Spiritwood Energy Park Association property may require some improvements or extensions to the rail loop at SEPA industrial park. Any necessary enhancements to the rail or other facilities at SEPA are under review, she said.

The APUC application estimated it would cost about $160 million to bring the plant into operation. Details on the number of jobs the plant would create were redacted from the application. It does not specify any timeframe for an announcement on the project or construction.

"They want to be very cautious," Goehring said. "This is a big deal for them."