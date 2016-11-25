Ag Digest (Nov.25, 2016)

November's survey highlights include:

• For a 15th straight month, the Rural Mainstreet Index fell below growth neutral.

• Farmland prices decline for 36th straight month.

• More than seven of 10 bank CEOs indicated that their bank had increased collateral requirements as a result of declining farm income.

• More than one of four bank CEOS indicated that their bank has made no lending changes due to falling farm income.

• More than one-fifth of livestock producers are expected to report negative cash flow for 2016 (cash expenses above cash revenues).

• States trending higher: Iowa and South Dakota; States trending lower: Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota and Wyoming; States treading water: Minnesota, Nebraska.

Overall, the index, which ranges between 0 and 100 rose to 36.6 from October's 31.8.

During the past 12 months, livestock commodity prices have tumbled by 27.2 percent and grain commodity prices have slumped by 16.6 percent, Ernie Goss, Jack A. MacAllister Chair in Regional Economics at Creighton University's Heider College of Business, stated in a press release. The economic fallout from this price weakness continues to push growth into negative territory for seven of 10 states in the region, he added.

On average, bankers expect one of five livestock producers, or 20.7 percent, to experience 2016 cash expenses greater than cash revenues. States trending higher: Iowa and South Dakota; States trending lower: Colorado, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, North Dakota and Wyoming; States treading water: Minnesota, Nebraska.

Farming and ranching: The farmland and ranchland-price index for November climbed to a frail 30.8 from October's 25. This is the 36th straight month the index has languished below growth neutral 50.0.

The November farm equipment-sales index increased to 15.4 from 13.1 from October.

Banking: Borrowing by farmers remains solid as the November loan-volume index fell to 52.4 from last month's 71.6. The checking-deposit index climbed to 67.1 from 63.7 in October, while the index for certificates of deposit and other savings instruments expanded to 46.4 from 40.9 in October.

This month bankers were asked to estimate farm loan defaults rate. And just as in July when the same question was asked, bankers expect loan default rates were about equal to 5 percent for the next year. As a result of falling farm income, 29.3 percent of bankers have made no changes to their lending practices.

Hiring: After moving below growth neutral 50 for three of the past four months, the job gauge climbed to 52.5 from October's 45.4. For the region, Rural Mainstreet employment is down by 1 percent over the past 12 months. Over the same period of time, urban employment for the region expanded by 1.5 percent.

Confidence: The confidence index, which reflects expectations for the economy six months out, was up substantially to 39 from October's 21.6 but still indicating an intensely pessimistic outlook among bankers.

Home and retail sales: Home sales remain the positive indicator of the Rural Mainstreet economy with a relatively strong 58.8 reading for November which was up from October's 50.1 reading. The November retail-sales index increased to a very weak 37.8 from October's 36.3.

The Rural Mainstreet Index (RMI) is an index covering 10 regional states, focusing on 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300. It gives the most current real-time analysis of the rural economy.

Minnesota: The November RMI for Minnesota tumbled to 24.4 from October's 26.3. Minnesota's farmland-price index climbed to 27.7 from 23.8 in October. The new-hiring index for the state expanded to a solid 55.7 from last month's 50. Minnesota job growth over the last 12 months; Minnesota Rural Mainstreet, -0.8 percent; Urban Minnesota 1.9 percent.

North Dakota: The North Dakota RMI for November expanded to a very frail 28.9 from October's 20.2. The farmland-price index increased to 27.3 from October's 18.2. North Dakota's new-hiring index improved to 30.7 from 19.2 in October. North Dakota job growth over the last 12 months; North Dakota Rural Mainstreet, -5.1 percent; Urban North Dakota, 0.8 percent.

South Dakota: The November RMI for South Dakota fell to 47.1 from October's much healthier 60.6. The farmland-price index expanded to 45.5 from October's 42.3. South Dakota's new-hiring index jumped to 62.2 from October's 56.7. South Dakota job growth over the last 12 months; South Dakota Rural Mainstreet, 0.7 percent; Urban South Dakota, 3.3 percent.

Average daily gain rates can make a difference

As cattle producers wean calves this fall, they have some decisions to make, according to the North Dakota State University Extension Service.

Some producers will decide to hold the calves and add weight to them before marketing them, which is known as backgrounding.

Those producers are aware that as the calves' average daily gain increases, the cost per pound of gain decreases. The producers also know that if they don't add sufficient weight, they won't realize a profit.

Cattle buyers tend to discount fleshy calves that exhibit too much body fat or condition because fleshy calves tend to have poorer subsequent feedyard performance, Karl Hoppe, the North Dakota State University Extension Service's area livestock systems specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center, stated in a press release.

Hoppe recommends aiming for a goal of 2.5 pounds of gain per day. He says that's a "safe place to be" because it's not too high or low.

He is basing his recommendation on the results of a study Anna Taylor, a former animal scientist at the Carrington center, and colleagues at South Dakota State University conducted. The study focused on how backgrounding rates of gain impact carcass characteristics.

In the study, steer calves weighing an average of 697 pounds were backgrounded until they weighed an average of 878 pounds. They were divided into three groups. Each group was backgrounded at a different rate of gain: 3 pounds per day for 63 days, 2.5 pounds per day for 79 days or 2 pounds per day for 93 days.

The steers were fed a corn silage-based diet. At the end of each backgrounding treatment, the calves were fed the same finishing ration and harvested at a common backfat thickness of 0.55 inch.

To reach the common backfat thickness, the calves with the lower backgrounding rate had to be fed longer than did the other two groups. The calves gaining at the rate of 3 pounds per day were fed the finishing ration for 187 days, while the calves gaining at the rate of 2.5 pounds per day were fed 201 days and the calves gaining at 2 pounds per day were fed 221 days.

The study also found that calves performed better, with increased average daily gain, during the finishing period when the backgrounding average daily gain was lower. In addition, hot carcass weights were heavier in calves backgrounded at a lower average daily gain.

When backgrounding calves at lower rates of gain, calves are set up to gain faster and go to heavier slaughter weights when fed to a consistent 0.55 inch backfat, Hoppe stated.

He adds that Taylor and the other researchers also found that marbling appeared to be best when calves are not grown too fast or slowly, which in this study equated to the average daily gain rate of 2.5 pounds per day.

Income tax management program Nov. 28

For 26 years the North Dakota State University Extension Service's Ag Producers Income Tax Management Program has helped North Dakotans and residents of adjacent states.

The annual interactive video program, set this year for Nov. 28 at nine counties across North Dakota, will again focus on federal income tax updates and year-end tax management decisions.

Among the many topics to be examined during the three-hour program, which includes four question-and-answer periods: succession planning, depreciation rules, farm income averaging and net operating losses.

Normally, the program doesn't cover net operating losses. But poor crop prices this year — and expectations that most ag producers would finish well in the red — led organizers to include it this time.

The program will feature presentations by Ann Makres with the IRS, Judy Gilbertson with AgCountry Farm Credit Services in Jamestown, N.D., Rhonda Mahlum with Mahlum Goodhart in Mandan, N.D., Jess Nehl with Eide Bailly in Bismarck, N.D., and Brent Roeder with Eide Bailly in Fargo, N.D.

The interactive sites are Bismarck State College, North Dakota School for the Deaf in Devils Lake, Dickinson State University, the Grand Forks County Office Building, the Jamestown Law Enforcement Center, the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, and the NDSU Research Extension centers in Minot and Langdon.

Preregistration is required because seating is limited. The cost for the program and materials is $15. For more information or to register, call the NDSU extension service in Fargo at (701) 231-8642.