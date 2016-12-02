The Utkes own Sheldak Ranch in rural Sheldon and are known worldwide for producing versatile Appaloosa horses that excel in and out of the show ring.

For 50 years, they have sold foals each fall to eager buyers across the United States, Canada, and the world. The blood of these foals runs deeply with the rugged, sturdy lines of western stock that gave rise to the Appaloosa breed.

Dave grew up on a farm north of Fargo and attended NDSU. He and his father were stock contractors in the late 1950s and early 1960s. They also spent many years threshing with horses. Carolyn "Kim" (Evanson) Utke grew up in Detroit Lakes, Minn. She helped start the first 4-H Horse Project in Becker County and for the state. She trained her "backyard horse" to win numerous area show championships and make parade appearances. Dave and Kim met in 1959, when they were showing their Quarter Horses at the fair in north Fargo.

After marrying, they bought a dilapidated old farmstead outside of Sheldon, ND. The couple started with nothing but $1,000 cash, a small loan from the local bank, and one mare. The strong-willed young couple decided they would run the ranch on their own with no hired help, which they continue doing to this day.

In 1968 industrious young couple dove into research to start breeding Appaloosas. They called Appaloosa show judges across the country to learn of the breed's best bloodlines.

To build up the broodmare band, the Utkes followed the advice of well-known Texas oil man and horse breeder Carl Miles. He told them to "buy the best horses you can find, even if you have to finance for years to do it. A sure way to lose is to buy a few cheap horses and pray for a miracle."

Following Miles' advice, and with the help of their trusted local banker, the Utkes brought in the best stock they could find. Before long, foals off the ranch went straight to the top of the show ring. Since the start, Dave and Kim have tried to keep track of Sheldak winners.

By their count, there are hundreds and possibly thousands of awards won by Sheldak Ranch bred-and-raised foals in the United States, Canada, and several foreign countries. They can boast national and world champions in all categories, divisions and age groups, both in halter and performance, including pleasure, trail, roping, reining, western riding, cutting, hunter, dressage and more.

Sheldak Ranch horses have been used in recent years as seed stock to start the Appaloosa breed in Chile, and dozens of foals have been sold to Mexico since 1997.

Other customers are from Australia, Belgium, Canada, Ecuador, Germany, Panama, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Venezuela and nearly all 50 states. Sheldak Ranch was named one of the Top 5 Horse Farms in the U.S. by Horseman Magazine in 2009. Among the top 5 were Calumet Farm and Claiborne Farm, retirement home of legendary race horse Secretariat.

Even with a worldwide presence in the horse industry, Dave and Kim have been, and will continue to be, deeply involved in local government, soil conservation, community service, and equine research.