Ag Digest (Nov.11, 2016)

The title of National Corn Silage Yieldmaster was awarded to Tony and Leary Fischer of Mt. Hope, Wis., with a yield of 40.63 tons/acre with HiDF-3510SSX.

Minnesota Corn Silage Yieldmasters:

• First Place: Schefers Dairy of Rice — 32.29 tons/acre with HIDF-3702-9

• Second Place: Mursu Dairy of New York Mills — 26.92 tons/acre with HIDF-3702

North Dakota Corn Silage Yieldmasters:

• First Place: David Wald of Edgeley — 34.58 tons/acre with HIDF-3510SSX

• Second Place: P and C Van Bedaf of Carrington — 30.74 tons/acre with HIDF-3702-9

• Third Place: Sam Twedt of McHenry — 27.88 tons/acre with HIDF-3702-9

South Dakota Corn Silage Yieldmasters:

• First Place: Bill and Eric Mueller of Big Stone — 32.56 tons/acre with HIDF-3510SSX

• Second Place: Darrell Dargatz of Webster — 30.22 tons/acre with HiDF-3808RA

Boards vote to recommend AgCountry merger

In an effort to better expand opportunities for AgCountry Farm Credit Services member-owners, the boards of United FCS and AgCountry Farm Credit Services unanimously approved a merger proposal for the two associations Nov. 11 at a joint session in Fargo.

The boards of directors initially agreed to explore a merger of the two associations in June 2016.

Next steps include a review and approval by AgriBank, the funding bank for the associations and a regulatory review and approval by the Farm Credit Administration.

A stockholder vote in each association is tentatively planned for spring. The associations are on a projected timeline for a July 1 merger implementation date.

Together, the merged organization would serve nearly 18,000 customer-members throughout 65 counties in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, totaling more than $7 billion in assets.

For more information on AgCountry FCS, visit www.agcountry.com.

Westby graduates from auctioneering college

Earning the honorary title of "Colonel," Andy Westby of Kindred, graduated from Reisch World Wide College of Auctioneering during the Sept. 10-18 class held in Denver.

Westby successfully completed the course of instruction and training covering all phases of auctioneering taught by 20 professional instructors at the college.

Students received instruction in real estate, benefit/charity/fundraising, automobile, farm, antique, and specialty auctions, as well as vocal training and auction law. Other subjects included business management, technology, marketing, networking, online auctions and the development of an auction chant and bid calling.

During the training program, Westby also received experience calling a public auction sale.

Westby specializes in ag land and commercial real estate with Goldmark Commercial Real Estate, Inc., and plans to offer farmland and benefit auction services to clients throughout the region.