Public tours of ND governor's residence planned before demolition

The open house will run from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the residence, located on the southwest corner of the Capitol grounds, Gov. Doug Burgum's office said. The 10,000-square-foot residence has housed nine first families since it was completed in 1960.

Construction is wrapping up on a new residence, located just north of the current one, and officials expect the residential portion of the new facility to be ready next month. The current home will be demolished as early as February because no one offered to buy or relocate it.

Meanwhile, officials are still working to raise $1 million in private funds to match the $4 million the state set aside for the project. Jim Poolman, a former state legislator and insurance commissioner who co-chairs the fundraising committee, said they're about $150,000 short.

"I'm very confident we'll be done by the end of the year," he said.