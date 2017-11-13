Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Devils Lake-based Guard members return from Afghanistan

    By April Baumgarten Today at 3:25 p.m.

    DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — National Guard soldiers who were based in Devils Lake have returned to the U.S. from a mission in Afghanistan.

    About 60 Guard members from the 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion arrived Friday, Nov. 10 in the U.S. after a 10-month deployment to a combat zone in Asia, according to a news release. The battalion was sent to Afghanistan to provide command and control structure for logistical units.

    No one from the unit was injured during the operation, according to the North Dakota National Guard's public affairs office

    The soldiers were bound for Fort Hood, Texas, for demobilization, which includes briefings, health checks and paperwork procedures. After that, the battalion should return to North Dakota this month, according to the release.

    The Guard's state public affairs office will announce the return date once the flight to North Dakota has been established.

    The battalion was alerted in March 2016 that it may be deployed to Afghanistan for a 12-month mission. It then was given order in December for the mission.

    The unit was led by Lt. Col. Brock Larson of Bismarck and Sgt. Maj. Cory Everson of Devils Lake and has Guard members from 28 communities in North Dakota, Minnesota and Kentucky, according to the public affairs office.

    Explore related topics:Newsgovernment and politicsNorth DakotaNational GuardAfghanistanFort Hood136th Combat Sustainment Support BattalionDevils Lake
    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015, and covers business and political stories. She grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college, she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    Have a story idea? Contact Baumgarten at 701-780-1248.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
    Advertisement
    randomness