Devils Lake-based Guard members return from Afghanistan

No one from the unit was injured during the operation, according to the North Dakota National Guard's public affairs office

The soldiers were bound for Fort Hood, Texas, for demobilization, which includes briefings, health checks and paperwork procedures. After that, the battalion should return to North Dakota this month, according to the release.

The Guard's state public affairs office will announce the return date once the flight to North Dakota has been established.

The battalion was alerted in March 2016 that it may be deployed to Afghanistan for a 12-month mission. It then was given order in December for the mission.

The unit was led by Lt. Col. Brock Larson of Bismarck and Sgt. Maj. Cory Everson of Devils Lake and has Guard members from 28 communities in North Dakota, Minnesota and Kentucky, according to the public affairs office.