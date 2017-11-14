West Fargo woman wins $75,000 in Minnesota scratch-off game

Lori Jensen said she and her boyfriend each bought two Frogger tickets Monday.

"My boyfriend scratched his tickets right away and didn't win. I forgot about mine and scratched them later. After I played and thought I won, I drove back to Moorhead to double check," she told Lottery officials.

Jensen then drove to the Lottery's headquarters in Roseville to claim her prize.

Orton's at 725 30th Ave. S. will receive a $500 bonus for selling the top prize-winning Frogger ticket.

Orton's has sold several large winning tickets over the past five years, including a $1.4 million Gopher 5 ticket, a $50,000 winning scratch ticket, two $30,000 winning scratch tickets and two $21,000 winning scratch tickets.