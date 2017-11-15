Fargo's Sen. Nelson says she's retiring at end of term

Her first term in the state Legislature's upper chamber began when she was elected in 1994. She served two terms in the state House of Representatives prior to that.

She now represents District 21, which includes the central part of Fargo and is dominated by Democrats. House members representing the district are Democrats Kathy Hogan and Mary Schneider.

Nelson has been caucus chairwoman for four sessions and assistant minority leader for two, she said in a statement.

Extracurricular activities include founding the Senate chorus with Sen. Robert Erberle, R-Lehr, leading the National Federation of Music Clubs as its president and serving on the board of the International Music Camp.

Recently, the John F. Kennedy Performing Arts Center and the Women in Government organization gave her an award for a woman state lawmaker supporting the arts.

Nelson is a senior lecturer emeritus in mathematics at North Dakota State University.

She said District 21 will elect a nominating committee Thursday, Nov. 16, to start a search for 2018 candidates.