Leeann Tweeden, an anchor with 790 KABC in Los Angeles, said she and Franken were on a USO tour to the Middle East in 2006 to entertain troops with a group of performers. Franken, who was headlining the tour, had written skits, one of which called for a kiss between her and Franken, and which Franken insisted they rehearse before a performance.

“I said ‘OK’ so he would stop badgering me,” Tweeden wrote in a piece published this morning on KABC.com. “We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth.

“I immediately pushed him away with both of my hands against his chest and told him if he ever did that to me again I wouldn’t be so nice about it the next time.”

Tweeden also shared a photo in which Franken appears to grope her breasts while she slept on a flight back to the U.S. She said she had discovered the photo on a CD of images provided by a photographer on the tour.

The accusation places Franken among the ranks of numerous, high-profile men who have been accused of sexual misconduct of varying severity in recent months, from Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to Alabama senate hopeful Roy Moore.

“I certainly don’t remember the rehearsal for the skit in the same way, but I send my sincerest apologies to Leeann,” Franken said in a statement provided by his staff. “As to the photo, it was clearly intended to be funny but wasn't. I shouldn't have done it.”