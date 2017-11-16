Woodbury mayor for governor? 'Stay tuned,' she says

Website domain names registered last month suggest Giuliani Stephens may be seeking a run for governor or other statewide offices.

According to registration records, the domain names maryformn.com, maryforgov.com and varying iterations listed her home address and phone number.

Giuliani Stephens declined to elaborate on the registrations or whether she intends to run for state or federal office in 2018.

"Stay tuned," she said.

The domain name registrations also listed email addresses for P2B Strategies, an Edina-based consulting firm for Republican candidates.

The details were first noted by Minneapolis journalist Tony Webster in a blog post this week.

Giuliani Stephens was elected as Woodbury's first female mayor in 2010 after serving one term on the City Council.

Bids for an open seat in the governor's office have already attracted close to a dozen Republican candidates.

The Minnesota attorney general, secretary of state and auditor races also will be on the November 2018 ballot.

Republicans also will be trying to pick up a U.S. Senate seat next year. State Rep. Jim Newberger of Becker so far has been the lone Republican who's announced plans to run against Democrat U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who is seeking a third term.

Woodbury residents will also cast votes for the 4th Congressional District, which covers St. Paul, Woodbury and much of the east metro. Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum has held the seat since 2001.

Giuliani Stephens holds a law degree from William Mitchell College of Law and practiced primarily in commercial construction and served on the American Arbitration Association for commercial cases.

She serves on a variety of economic development committees in Woodbury, as well as regional efforts such as the Regional Council of Mayors, the Metropolitan Legislative Committee and the Gateway Corridor Commission. The latter group oversees the development of the future Gold Line rapid transit bus connecting Woodbury with St. Paul.