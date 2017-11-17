Franken's accuser, California radio host Leeann Tweeden, toured overseas entertaining troops with Franken. Tweeden says Franken groped her in her sleep, and forcibly kissed her after insisting the two needed to rehearse an onstage kiss.

"He stuck his tongue down my mouth, and I remember I pushed him off with my hands. And I just remember I almost punched him," said Leeann Tweeden.

Franken originally hoped this picture would be 'funny' when it was snapped back in 2006. Thursday, Franken released a statement, saying he doesn't remember the 'rehearsal' kiss like Leeann, but says ' I feel disgusted with myself.'

Senators Mitch McConnell, Senator Hoeven and Heidi Heitkamp call for an ethics investigation. Many here at home say they are disappointed by Senator Franken's actions. We asked Minnesotans whether they think he should step down. Some say his next action should be stepping down.

"There is nothing funny about this picture, it's just disgusting," said Kobe Malone.

"If it wasn't a joke to her, that's all that really matters," said Emily Aman, Moorhead.

"Nobody should get away with something like that," said Jesse Helgeson.

"I feel like they have to figure out if it's true or not," said Cheyenne Olien.

Others want more answers, with an investigation.

"I think we need to find out a little more before we go so far as to say. But something needs to happen," said Evan Foster.

Minnesotans in the valley said the picture, and accusations, bring up a worrying trend surrounding sexual harassment.

"I think it's becoming more and more of a problem everyday," said Sydney Becker.

Senator Franken says he will plans to cooperate with an investigation into his actions.