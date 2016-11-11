Pop quiz: Who said it Trump or Ventura?

See if you think they sound alike. Take this quiz to guess who said what. Answers are at the bottom.

A) The fact is I give people what they need and deserve to hear—exactly what they don't get from politicians—and that is the truth. ... We don't have time to waste on being politically correct.

B) I ain't got time to bleed.

C) Congratulations, you have a sense of humor. And to those who didn't: Go stick your head in the mud.

D) Sometimes it pays to be a little wild.

E) We look at politicians and think: This one's owned by this millionaire. That one's owned by that millionaire, or lobbyist, or special interest group. Me? I speak for the people. So the establishment attacks me. They can't own me, they can't dictate to me, so they search for ways to dismiss me.

F) Government works less efficiently when it begins to grow out of control and takes on more and more of the responsibilities that belong to the citizens.

G) There are a lot of good causes out there, but they can't possibly all be served by government.

H) Get in, get it done, get it done right and get out.

I) Some people have an ability to negotiate. It's an art you're basically born with. You either have it or you don't.

J) Every fat person says it's not their fault, that they have gland trouble. You know which gland? The saliva gland. They can't push away from the table.

K) You can't be scared. You do your thing, you hold your ground, you stand up tall and whatever happens, happens.

L) I speak my mind. If it offends some people, well, there's not much I can do about that. But I'm going to be honest. I'm going to continue to speak my mind, and that's who I am.

M) I think the big problem this country has is being politically correct.

N) So I said to myself, you know, nobody's ever going to know unless I run, because I'm really proud of my success.

O) I didn't need this job. I ran ... to find out if the American dream still exists in anyone's heart other than mine. I'm living proof that the myths aren't true.

P) It's going to be like this. I'm not changing.

Q) There's a great need in our government right now for honesty. I speak my mind. You might not always like what you hear, but you're gonna hear it anyway. I call it like I see it; I tell the truth. And if I don't know something, I'll say so. Then I'll try to find the answer.

R) I'm not big on compromise. I understand compromise. Sometimes compromise is the right answer, but oftentimes compromise is the equivalent of defeat, and I don't like being defeated.

S) Remember that government doesn't earn one single dollar it spends. In order for you to get money from the government, that money must first be taken from somebody else.

----

Ventura: B, C, F, G, J, L, O, Q, S

Trump: A, D, E, H, I, K, M, N, P, R