    Live at 2:35: Rep. Paul Marquart to discuss Minnesota's response to Enbridge tax issue

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:00 p.m.
    Marquart

    Minnesota State Rep. Paul Marquart (DFL-4B) will be a guest with WDAY radio host Jay Thomas at 2:35 p.m. Monday, June 26, and will discuss how state lawmakers are trying to figure out how to deal with million of dollars owed to Enbridge Oil Co.

    Listeners can call in with questions by calling 293-9000 (Fargo) or 1-888-970-9329, or by emailing talk@wday.com.

    In addition to the broadcast on 970 AM WDAY, the show can be streamed online here.

