North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven will be a guest on The Rob (re)Port on 970 WDAY for a full hour Monday, July 3.

Hoeven will take calls relating to health care and health insurance reforms currently being debated in the U.S. Senate. Listeners can call 293-9000 (Fargo) or 1-888-970-9329 to ask a question. Questions can also be emailed to talk@wday.com.