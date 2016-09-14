Deanne Reiten adjusts husband James’ hospital bed in the couple’s home near Silver Bay, Minn. James Reiten needs the bed because of his advanced state of Parkinson’s, but recent cuts in Medicare reimbursements made buying the bed a financial challenge. Steve Kuchera / Duluth News Tribune

DULUTH, Minn. — The president of a Duluth medical equipment provider is fighting back against Medicare cuts that he says are depriving some recipients of needed supplies and threatening the survival of businesses like his.

“We think these cuts are creating a system of haves and have nots for medical equipment,” said Tom Jamison, president of Lake Superior Medical Equipment.

At issue are cuts in reimbursements that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services phased in on Jan. 1 and July 1 of this year. CMS said the cuts totaled 56 percent in urban areas and 53 percent in rural areas.

The cuts have had a negative effect in urban areas, said Rose Schafhauser, executive director of the Minnesota-based Midwest Association for Medical Equipment Services. They’ve inspired a “race to the bottom,” with providers cutting profit margins to a minimum to win CMS contracts in competitive bidding.

Successful bidders could get away with that, Schafhauser said, because of the increase in volume from winning the contracts.

But outside of major metropolitan areas, the effect has been “catastrophic,” she said. CMS required the businesses to offer equipment at the same price as in the metros. That hurt businesses such as Lake Superior Medical Equipment.

“The pricings in the Cities market got moved up to rural, to Tom’s place,” she said. “But he is not going to see an increase in business. He’s not going to see an increase in market share.”

The Medicare portion of Lake Superior Medical Equipment went from being “somewhat profitable” last year, not break-even at best after Jan. 1 to a losing proposition since July 1, Jamison said.

“When someone decides that your reimbursement is going to go down by 50 percent, it certainly wipes out any profit that you have,” he said.

Although Medicare recipients represent less than half of his business, it’s still a “big chunk,” Jamison said.

The cuts have pushed some rural medical equipment companies to the point of closing, Schafhauser said.

“A company in southern Minnesota closed his doors in May because he couldn’t make any money,” she said. “He tried to contact the local provider that was closest to him only to find out that they were closing, too. Who’s going to take care of those patients in southern Minnesota who need oxygen?”

The owner of a home medical equipment business with five locations called her on Tuesday and said revenue dropped “to the point where he doesn’t know how much longer he can hold on,” Schafhauser reported.

Lake Superior Medical Equipment, which has 23 full- and part-time employees, isn’t to the point of closing its doors, Jamison said. But he has had to lay off one full-time employee and cut back hours on some part-time employees. He reduced inventory and on at least one occasion lost business because he didn’t have the equipment the customer wanted.

To make ends meet, Jamison and other businesses now require consumers to pay the entire cost of equipment upfront, with Medicare reimbursing them later for the amount it covers. But some customers simply can’t afford that, and the net result is greater cost for healthcare as a whole, Jamison said.

“Oxygen especially concerns me because it is so critical to a population out there and so absolutely critical for keeping people out of the hospital,” he said. “Because for the price it costs to keep a patient for one day in intensive care … we can supply oxygen for a year. So we save huge amounts of dollars for the health care system.”

Deanne and James Reiten, who live north of Silver Bay, were among the first to make a significant purchase from Lake Superior Medical Equipment after the July 1 cuts took effect.

They acquired a hospital bed for James, who has an aggressive form of Parkinson’s disease. The illness had progressed to the point where they felt a hospital bed was a critical need if James were to remain home, Deanne said. But under the new formula, they had to pay well over $1,000 upfront for the bed.

“That’s quite a chunk of money to come up with on your own,” Deanne said.

Their frustration was compounded when they spent about $1,000 to purchase a lift chair at Anderson Furniture in Lincoln Park, only to learn later that none of the cost would be covered by Medicare.

“After a while, they wear you down,” she said of the Medicare system. “I did say to them they need to make that perfectly clear to people from the get-go.”

Although burdened by the expenses, the Reitens have been able to afford it. But some Medicare recipients can’t, Jamison said.

“These people … may have paid into Medicare their whole lives and now have fallen on hard times,” he said. “And all of the sudden Medicare’s not reimbursing enough to get them the quality medical equipment that they need.”

For example, he said, some customers settle for an old-fashioned ladder-like walker instead of the model with wheels and brakes that doctors recommend, because the former is more affordable.

“The wheeled walker was standard in the industry, and it’s no longer standard,” he said.

Congress attempted to reverse the cuts over the summer with both the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House passing versions of legislation, Schafhauser said. But they were unable to reconcile the bills before Congress adjourned for the summer in mid-July.

With Congress back in session, the “House and Senate are certainly aware of (the issue), and it is possible an extension could be negotiated,” wrote Samantha Bisogno, a spokeswoman for Rep. Rick Nolan, D-Crosby, in an email.

But Congress’ primary focus is on passing a spending bill to fund the government, she added.

Deanne Reiten said she thinks members of Congress should “find it in their hearts to treat the seniors halfway decent.”

“We’re both fiercely independent people,” she said. “We have pretty much paid our own way as far as purchasing things. When this happened I just felt like the pegs had been kicked out from under us. When we needed a little help, they changed the rules.”