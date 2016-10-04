Just days after Mayville's David Johnson heckled his way to becoming an internet sensation at the Ryder Cup in Chaska, Minn., he found himself on the late-night talk show stage in New York City.

Johnson was a guest Monday night on "Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Dressed in his same Ryder Cup outfit and up to his same old bag of heckling tricks, Johnson was among the crowd taking in the "Late Show" when he was heard (intentionally) taunting Colbert from afar.

Colbert replied by saying, "jokes about Donald Trump are a lot harder than making a putt."

To which Johnson quickly replied, "I can do both."

"Oh, you think you can do both?" Colbert replied.

Colbert then invited Johnson on to the set where a make-shift Donald Trump-themed putting green was brought out. Johnson's task? To putt the ball into Trump's mouth.

As you may remember, Team Europe's Justin Rose bet Johnson $100 he couldn't make the putt. As we all know now, he nailed the putt and took home the Benjamin.

Colbert wouldn't go as far as putting $100 on the line for this putt, which was much less difficult, but he did put some of his own money on the line.

"Let's make this more interesting," Colbert said. "My friend, Mr. Lincoln says good luck."

Colbert then promptly laid the $5 bill next to the golf ball just as Rose did at the Ryder Cup.

With $5 on the line and the bright lights of late-night television shining on Johnson, he once again drilled the putt.

Who knew a little heckling could earn you internet fame and an appearance on the "Late Show"? And even more importantly, $105.