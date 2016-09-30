Bernie Sanders plans two Minnesota stops for Clinton

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders speaks about college affordability during a campaign event for U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ST. PAUL -- Bernie Sanders returns to Minnesota Tuesday, Oct. 4, for the first time since he won the state's Democratic presidential precinct caucus vote in March.

He will be in Minneapolis and Duluth to support Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in "stronger together" rallies.

"Sanders will discuss Hillary Clinton's plan to build an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and Donald Trump's plan, which would benefit himself and other millionaires and billionaires," the Clinton campaign's notice of the visit said. "With more people voting in this election than any in history, Sanders will also urge Minnesotans to vote early and check their registration status at iwillvote.com."

Recent media polls have found Clinton with only a single-digit lead, or less, over Trump in Minnesota, which has voted for Democratic presidential candidates in the past 10 elections. Sanders has campaigned all over the country to rally potentially recalcitrant Democrats, particularly young people who preferred him over Clinton, to support her.

The Vermont senator is to appear at the Kirby Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth at 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to a calendar listing on Clinton’s campaign website. His Minneapolis stop is supposed to be at 3 p.m., but no location was listed.

To learn more about the events and get tickets to the Sanders events, visit:

-- tinyurl.com/BernieMpls

-- tinyurl.com/BernieDuluth