Burnsville sued by family of man fatally shot by officers

In June, a grand jury concluded that officers Taylor Jacobs, John Mott and Maksim Yakovlev were justified in using deadly force on Kong, a mentally ill man who was shot 15 times after running from his car with a knife in his hand.

Kong, who lived in Chaska, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Toxicology tests later revealed that he had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system.

The four officers involved were wearing body cameras, and the videos were released by the city on the day of the grand jury's decision.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, Oct. 26, asserts that the shooting was excessive and unconstitutional because Map was in medical distress and did not present an immediate and substantial threat of bodily harm to responding officers or anyone else.

The suit also alleges that the officers failed to provide medical help for Map, who was erratically rocking back and forth in his car, flailing his arms while holding the knife and in "obvious psychological distress" before officers smashed a car window and shocked him twice with a Taser, then shot him.

The city, meanwhile, is negligent because it failed to properly train its officers in using deadly force and responding to mental health crises, the lawsuit asserts.

Kong's family is asking in excess of $2 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The attorneys representing the family also criticized Dakota County's procedure for calling a grand jury. To avoid conflicts of interest, the county should have enacted special grand jury procedures, instead of ones that were "wholly controlled by Dakota County prosecutors and were conducted in secret," attorneys Steven Meshbesher and Richard Student said in a news release. They noted the officers are primary prosecution witnesses in Dakota County criminal cases.

"Given all of this, the risk for bias and unfair results is unacceptable," they wrote. "Such risk in this and similar cases could be eliminated by, for example, referring grand jury proceedings to other jurisdictions or to independent state-level prosecutors."

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom responded to the attorneys' news release with a statement in which he denied the conflict.

"None of the officers involved had any ongoing or prior significant direct involvement with this office, and no involvement at all with the county attorney," he said.