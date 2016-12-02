Reward doubled to $20,000 for info in MN hunter’s death

Search
    By Steve Wagner Today at 9:03 a.m.

    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. — The reward offered by a private party for information that would lead to the identification of the person who shot and killed 41-year-old Terrance Brisk east of Little Falls has been increased to $20,000.

    Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen stated there are two anonymous donors. The reward previously was $10,000.

    The Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating this case, where the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office determined Brisk died of blood loss due to a gunshot wound.

    Investigators believe Brisk was shot between 2:15-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 on wooded property northwest of the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, east of Little Falls. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances of Brisk's death, including the possibility the person who shot Brisk is unaware they did so.

    Brisk, who worked at a construction equipment company in Brainerd, lived near where he died, and is survived by his wife and four children.

    Officers are following up on relevant information and conducting interviews, Larsen said. However, law enforcement isn’t releasing new information, and Larsen said he believes the shooting is an isolated incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 320-632-9233.

