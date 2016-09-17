Search
    Moonshine still, pot seized near Somerset in Wisconsin

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:22 p.m.
    STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. -- A moonshine still and a small crop of suspected marijuana were allegedly found at a man’s property after law enforcement officials conducted a raid there last week.

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said deputies were alerted Aug. 1 by the Department of Revenue’s Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit.

    Agents with the department had received information that moonshine was being sold at a St. Croix County bar.

    That information led to the execution of a search warrant at a town of Star Prairie, near Somerset, Wis. Knudson said deputies and revenue department agents seized items related to “a marijuana grow and an alcohol still.”

    Arrested at the scene was 51-year-old Roger G. Larson II, who was jailed on suspicion of manufacturing THC and manufacturing intoxicating liquor without a permit.

    Knudson said it wasn’t clear how long the operation had been active, although “it’s safe to say it had been going on for at least a couple months,” he noted.

    Both the pot and the still operations were found outdoors on the property, Knudson said. The marijuana grow wasn’t considered a major operation, he said.

    Knudson said there didn’t appear to be information substantiating the claim about moonshine being sold at a local bar. Justin Shemanski, director of the revenue department’s Office of Criminal Investigation, declined to comment on the case and the allegations of moonshine being sold at a bar.

    The case was sent to the St. Croix County district attorney for possible charges.

