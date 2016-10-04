LOS ANGELES — Tonight's vice presidential debate is the opposite of last week's showdown between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump—the expectation is of sober talk and seriousness rather than bombast and bitter attack.

In fact, a recent ABC News survey showed that more than 40 percent of the public couldn't even name Tim Kaine as Clinton's running mate or Mike Pence as Trump's. Last week, even Kaine admitted to reporters, "I am not the main event, so I'm in an in-between space."

The debate—from Longwood University in Farmville, Va.—is even a reversal of some cycles of the past, where viewers looked for more of a free-for-all from the running mates as the presidential candidates stayed high minded. The highest rated vice presidential debate in history was in 2008 between Joseph Biden and Sarah Palin, with the near 70 million viewers surely tuning in to see how Palin, a relative novice on the debate stage, handled the much more experienced Biden.

Still, this debate, moderated by CBSN anchor and CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano, could still surprise. Here are moments to watch:

1. Who Am I?

The relative anonymity of the running mates on a national level is a bit unusual. Pence, the governor of Indiana, has been overshadowed from the start by Donald Trump's sheer force of personality. Kaine, the senator from Virginia and that state's former governor, is No. 2 to a figure who has been on the national stage for almost 25 years. Clinton's campaign also has dispatched a series of high-level surrogates, including President Obama, her primary rival Bernie Sanders, First Lady Michelle Obama, Biden and former President Bill Clinton, so in a sense Kaine is sharing that attention.

Neither candidate is like James Stockdale, Ross Perot's running mate in 1992 who famously introduced himself at the debate that year by saying, "Who am I? Why am I here?" But this will be an opportunity for each candidate to give bits of their own background and life stories to voters.

The vice presidential debates are "a little bit more about reassuring people than changing minds," says Alan Schroeder, professor at Northeastern University and author of "Presidential Debates: Risky Business on the Campaign Trail." "The other thing is it is also about the legacy of the top debaters. Do these people expect to be on stage for the big show four years from now."

2. Damage Control

Scientific polls not only showed that the public thought Trump lost the debate last week, but he followed it up with a rough week for the campaign. Trump attacked a former Miss Universe, mimicked Clinton's walking as she recovered from pneumonia and even suggested that she cheats on her husband.

Pence could offer a modicum of moderation to soothe voters and Republican stalwarts who are turned off by Trump's antics (among them is Ronald Reagan's son Michael). Moreover, a solid performance could tee up Trump for a better night on Sunday, when he will engage in a town hall-style debate with Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis.

"One of the roles of a running mate is to go in and mop up after the presidential candidate and do what needs to be done," Schroeder notes.

Back in 2012, Biden's steady debate performance against Paul Ryan set the stage for President Obama's comeback in the second debate, after a disastrous first debate against Mitt Romney. Trump already has been talking about his ability to "comeback" in his career—so perhaps Pence can help lay the ground work for a shift in perception headed into the Sunday event.

3. Attack Mode

What was striking about Kaine's debut as Clinton's running mate back in July was how much great publicity he got for being well-liked and almost folksy in his approach to politics. Playing the harmonica helps. His persona harkens back to a bygone era of candidates like Hubert Humphrey who preached a "politics of joy." But he's likely to also go in ready for the attack—and the past week, what with the New York Times release of portions of Trump's 1995 tax return—has given the Clinton campaign plenty of material. What will be interesting is how he balances a rather cheery persona with that of a candidate ready to go negative. He did it somewhat in his speech at the Democratic National Convention, but it could present a challenge in a debate setting, particularly against Pence, a former radio talk show host.

4. One-Liners

Clinton came to the first presidential debate well prepared with a lot of material on Trump, including a one-liner that just fell flat ("Trumped up trickle down economics"). Back in 1988, in one of the most famous lines in debate history, Lloyd Bentsen delivered his famous retort against Dan Quayle. "Senator, you're no Jack Kennedy." It was an attack line to highlight Quayle's inexperience. Effective as it may have been, the Dukakis-Bentsen ticket was trounced by Bush-Quayle.

"History tells us that even a solid loss in a debate doesn't necessarily change anything," Schroeder says.

There's every expectation that we'll see some of these one-liners tonight, but their effect can be fleeting.

5. Tune In

Even half of the record audience of 84 million who tuned in to the debate last week would put the vice presidential debate on par with the 2004 match up between John Edwards and Vice President Dick Cheney. That is not bad. A significant audience should perhaps reassure people that, for all of the worry over the celebrity-fixation of politics, voters really do get more serious as Election Day approaches. Schroeder says that one thing to watch out for is whether viewers start to tune out after the first 20 minutes or so. He says, "The question is, how interesting is it, and how compelling are the debaters?'"

Tonight's debate will begin at 8 p.m. and run for 90 minutes.