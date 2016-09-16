Fargo, ND (WDAY News) - 70 years; that's how long it's been since North Dakota State University has added a sorority to campus.

After a yearlong process, NDSU can officially welcome Tri-Delta to the list of Greek Chapters, the first new sorority since 1946.

"It's just the talk of the town, you can talk with anybody and they're like "oh we heard about Tri-Delta,"" said Renee Dubois, Assistant Director of Greek Life.

Tri-Delta will become the 16th Greek Chapter at NDSU.

"They're about to start a legacy here on campus," said Dubois.

Staff says the need for a new chapter was because NDSU has 12 fraternities, but only three sororities.

Plus, Greek Life has been growing at a rapid rate, making the chapters too large.

"It means growth; NDSU does have an expansion plan to get more students and retain more students, and that reflects on our organizations," said Dubois.

They say although starting a new chapter can be risky.

"We just want to make sure the campus is ready for another chapter, you wouldn't want to have another chapter and not have it be successful," said Dubois.

NDSU is ready to see where it goes.

"It's a really big decision to create a chapter, just because it's a huge investment and takes a lot of work that goes into it, so this was no small decision," said Jenna Kamlet, Tri-Delta National Chapter Development Consultant.

Tri-Delta's national branch has a tentative plan to have a house on campus by next fall.