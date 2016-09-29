Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

More than 100 injured in Hoboken, N.J., train crash

    1 person seriously injured after being struck by Amtrak train in Emerado, N.D.

    By John Hageman Today at 10:08 a.m.

    EMERADO, N.D. -- A person was hit by an Amtrak train in Emerado on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, leaving him seriously injured.

    Dan O'Donnel, 51, of Emerado was standing next to the railroad tracks in Emerado when the train struck him, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    The incident was reported at 5:20 a.m.

    O'Donnel was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for "medical treatment of serious injuries," the Highway Patrol said in a news release. 

    Emerado is 17 miles west of Grand Forks.

    Check back for further updates on this story.

    Explore related topics:NewsEmeradoAmtrakstate
    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers local business and North Dakota politics. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1244
    Advertisement
    randomness