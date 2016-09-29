EMERADO, N.D. -- A person was hit by an Amtrak train in Emerado on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, leaving him seriously injured.

Dan O'Donnel, 51, of Emerado was standing next to the railroad tracks in Emerado when the train struck him, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The incident was reported at 5:20 a.m.

O'Donnel was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks for "medical treatment of serious injuries," the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Emerado is 17 miles west of Grand Forks.

