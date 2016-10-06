GRAND FORKS, ND - Not the way to start your day - Thursday morning, some local parents got a wakeup call from their kids' school saying a threat was reported, sending the school into lockdown with a constant police presence.

It was all started on Twitter - two tweets to a teacher at Lake Agassiz Elementary in Grand Forks.

We don't know what was tweeted, but we know it was enough for the school to send an automated message to parents. And some parents took their kids out of class.

Mike Kramaer: "I have two daughters and both daughters mean the world. I would do anything and everything for their protection."

Kramaer sent his daughter to Lake Agassiz Elementary School despite multiple tweets being sent to a teacher yesterday evening, which concerned school officials and parents.

Now even though at Lake Agassiz, children were completely on lock down, meaning they weren't allowed to go outside. And this playground remained completely untouched the entire afternoon.

Kramaer: "My first initial reaction was 'oh boy, what's the severity of it?'”

And Kramaer will probably never know the severity of it, because school administration has been tight-lipped since handing the investigation to police.

Jody Thompson, assistant superintendent: "We didn't feel they were credible. We wanted the police to be aware so that they could have a chance to investigate. The district's decision was to hold school as normal."

But nearly 20 parents took measures into their own hands and kept their children home today, with every parent hoping for the same outcome.

The school refuses to release exactly what was threatened. The superintendent says the school won't be on lockdown Friday. WDAZ-TV was refused an answer when asked if the police will be present Friday.