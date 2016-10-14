ND murder-for-hire case to be featured on Dateline NBC

“A Dangerous Man” delves into events surrounding the conviction of James Henrikson, who operated a trucking business near Watford City during the height of oil industry activity in the Bakken region.

Henrikson, 36, has been convicted of successfully engineering the death of a former employee whose belongings were found near Williston, and paying the same hit man to kill another business associate in Washington.

The story airs on Dateline NBC on Friday night, Oct. 14. The show includes interviews with Sarah Creveling, Henrikson’s ex-wife, who is still facing federal money laundering and mail fraud charges in connection with Blackstone Oilfield Services, the couple’s McKenzie County business.

Creveling’s trial, which was scheduled for Oct. 25, has been pushed back a fifth time to Jan. 31 in Bismarck at the request of her attorneys, who asked for more time to review evidence and discuss a possible plea deal with prosecutors.

Her involvement with the show focuses on her ex-husband’s activities, and does not probe the investment scam she is accused of helping with, Dateline host Keith Morrison said.

“She agreed to talk about the portion of the story that we’re doing. We’re not talking about her very considerable issues that she’s facing in this federal trial,” he said.

Film crews spent months during the spring and summer filming interviews in North Dakota and Washington and setting the scene for what Morrison called a complicated and interesting case.

“It’s one of the most fascinating tales we’ve followed for quite a while,” he said. “The person at the center of this is a pretty strange guy.”

Although the show includes footage from Henrikson’s trial and interrogation tapes that weren’t previously made public, producers were unable to convince him to agree to an interview.

“He did not wish to be disturbed,” Morrison said. “We’d loved to have talked to (him), but he was just beyond our reach.”

Henrikson arranged the death of KC Clarke, 30, who went missing in Mandaree in 2012, and Spokane businessman Doug Calile after dealings with the two went sour. Clarke’s body has not been found, despite efforts by hitman Timothy Suckow to lead authorities to the disposal site, which is believed to be in western North Dakota. Clarke’s unlocked pickup truck, with his possessions inside, was found in Williston three months after he disappeared.

At his trial earlier this year, the jury convicted Henrikson on 11 charges, including planning to kill three other men, and to distribute heroin.

He was sentenced to two life terms in prison in May.