Pipeline protest makes ripples nationally, worldwide

And in North Dakota, Minnesota and two other states, activists face charges of tampering with valves on five pipelines carrying Canadian crude oil into the United States, leading to several arrests.

All three instances last week involved people showing solidarity for the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in its fight against the Dakota Access Pipeline. What started as a handful of self-described “water protectors” camping at the confluence of the Missouri and Cannonball rivers in April continues to attract worldwide attention and inspire protest actions, resolutions and other shows of support.

Those directly involved, as well as academics observing from afar, see a number of reasons why this particular pipeline controversy has resonated so loudly and drawn such impassioned response.

For Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave Archambault II, plans by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners to run the four-state pipeline through the tribe’s unceded 1800s treaty land and under Lake Oahe – a reservoir that provides the tribe’s drinking water and was created in 1960 by flooding the fertile Missouri River bottomlands without the tribe’s consent – is relatable to indigenous peoples worldwide struggling to protect their own resources.

More than 300 tribal nations from around the world have written letters of support for Standing Rock, and most of those have sent members to stake their flag at the main protest camp just across the Cannonball River from the Standing Rock reservation, Archambault said.

“We’re trying to protect it, and water is one of the most important things to life. It is the most important thing. It is life. It’s a simple concept to support, to stand behind,” he said.

Walter Fleming, a professor and head of the Department of Native American Studies at Montana State University in Bozeman, describes it as an “exercise in sovereignty.” While the pipeline route avoids current tribal lands, it crosses historical tribal lands the Lakota feel they never gave up.

“Indigenous peoples worldwide being somewhat subject to colonization … this is an issue that people can respond to,” he said.

Interests vary

As of last week, at least 19 cities in 13 states had passed resolutions opposing the pipeline or supporting Standing Rock’s opposition to it, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn.

Anti-fossil fuel activists have found a focal point in the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline, which would be the largest out of North Dakota’s prolific Bakken oil fields, carrying approximately 470,000 barrels of crude per day to a hub in Patoka, Ill., with the ability to expand to up to 570,000 barrels per day.

“It might not resonate in terms of just tribal sovereignty issues. It’s taken on a more general kind of air of concern,” Fleming said. “And so non-Indian allies, they’re finding a place to join in those concerns.”

Groups from overseas are weighing in, too. In a picture that looked like it could have been taken at a family reunion in Scandinavian small-town North Dakota, 30 members of Green Cross Sweden posed for a photo and captioned it “Sweden stands with Standing Rock” before posting it on Facebook.

The photo was liked and shared several hundred times in three days before Facebook removed it, said Tonia Moya, executive director of Green Cross Sweden, a branch of the Green Cross International network, whose goals include resolving conflicts arising from environmental degradation.

Moya said the indigenous rights movement “Idle No More” that began in North America has spread all over the world, including Sweden. She noted the indigenous Sami people of far northern Sweden, Norway and Finland are among those represented at the camp in southern Morton County that has been called the largest gathering of Native Americans in more than century.

“It is considered shameful from a Swedish or European perspective that Native people are having to nonviolently fight off the U.S. government to protect their survival, their ancestral lands and their water,” she said.

Social media plays role

The movement has allowed people from distant places to feel like they’re a part of it by funding the purchase of supplies or gathering and delivering them, Fleming said.

Social media – including real-time video of protest activities such as actress Shailene Woodley’s Facebook video that led to her arrest Monday at a construction site near St. Anthony – also has engaged people in a way that wasn’t possible when Native American activists occupied Alcatraz Island for 19 months in 1969-71 or during the 1973 Wounded Knee occupation on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, Fleming said.

Images of the militarized police response and Dakota Access private security personnel using guard dogs against protesters during a Sept. 3 clash, conjures up the 1890 massacre of more than 250 Lakota by the U.S. military at Wounded Knee that became a symbol of U.S. government policy toward American Indians, Fleming said.

“I think there is that undercurrent of, I won’t say fear, but concern that we’re looking at a potential for a more volatile response down the road as both sides get more entrenched,” he said.

Reinforcements requested

Twenty-seven protesters were arrested Monday at construction sites near St. Anthony, the most arrests so far in one day. The rest of last week was relatively quiet until Saturday’s 14 arrests, even as Dakota Access began construction east of Highway 6 within a 20-mile zone west of Lake Oahe where a federal appeals court ruled Oct. 9 that construction could resume.

Mark Tilsen, an Oglala Lakota from Porcupine, S.D., posted a video to the Sacred Stone Camp’s Facebook page asking “everyone in this nation and internationally who is skilled in civil disobedience and nonviolent direct action to come to Standing Rock” for a “month of action” starting Monday, Oct. 17.

“We need bodies on the ground. We need people here who are dedicated and willing. This is not a tourist action. This is not a party. We are here to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline,” he said.

The Red Warrior Camp’s “Blake Snake Killaz,” who have been at the forefront of the nonviolent direct actions at construction sites, also made a Facebook plea Thursday for “reinforcements from skilled and trained Warriors prepared to evict the Dakota Access Pipeline and protect our homelands and way of life.”

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said law enforcement supports legal and peaceful protests.

“It’s important that they know this call to action is a request to participate in unlawful and illegal activities, and that shouldn’t be condoned,” he said.

Forty-three officers from Wisconsin who arrived in Morton County a week ago to help with the protest response were expected to return home by Sunday, and the state isn’t sending additional rotations as originally expected, Kirchmeier said. The sheriff’s department is in touch with other states to replace them, he said.

“We’ll have the numbers we need,” he said.

Chairman sees common goal

Of the 123 people arrested before Saturday since protesters started disrupting construction in mid-August, 106 were non-North Dakota residents from 30 different states and Canada.

Most of the arrests have been for criminal trespass or other misdemeanors that are non-extraditable offenses, meaning out-of-staters can leave North Dakota without fear of police coming after them to face the charges.

“What really concerns me more is the long-term relationships the Standing Rock tribe and the people here and the people of Morton County,” Kirchmeier said. “When this is over, we’re still here.”

The county estimates it has spent $1.8 million on law enforcement efforts to address protest activity, while the state estimates it has spent $3.7 million.Gov. Jack Dalrymple said last week costs could exceed the $6 million being borrowed from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota, depending on how the situation unfolds.

Criticized by protesters for what they claim has been a heavy-handed police response to a peaceful protest, Kirchmeier said the main goal since Day 1 has been the public safety of everyone involved, including protesters, pipeline workers and law enforcement. He said those who have joined the protest seem to be “against all kinds of different things” and aren’t necessarily focused.

“I think the original cause has kind of shifted from what Standing Rock had originally wanted to get across,” he said.

Archambault acknowledged pipeline opponents may have different motives but said they align toward a common goal that won’t be drowned out by distractions like low-flying aircraft buzzing the camp or the National Guard’s presence or unlawfulness by some protesters.

“Why are people from around the world finding support for this? It’s because of that water, and it’s not because of all the other noise going on,” he said. “It’s because people are saying, ‘Standing Rock has a right to clean water.’”