Seed company, ablaze for hours, collapses in Medina, ND

"They just got everybody out in time," said Phil Hofmann, the bookkeeper for Diamond W. Feeds for the past three years.

Hoffman, who was called to the scene by firefighters, was referring to the firefighters who were in the structure for several hours. The firefighters searched through thick smoke for a smoldering flame for hours that they believed was coming from the lower level, he said.

A paramedic with Medina Ambulance Service said that one firefighter suffered from overheating. The firefighter was treated but returned to the scene to continue fighting the blaze.

The company's two silos next to the main structure were not burning as of midnight. Firefighters kept a constant spray of water on the metal silos as the larger mostly wood structure collapsed sometime after 11:30 p.m., he said.

Hofmann said the company employs a manager, bookkeeper, yard foreman and three drivers.

Stutsman County Communications Center dispatched the Medina Fire Department to a possible fire at the building at 7:39 p.m. Fire department personnel confirmed to the communications center over the scanner that smoke was coming out of the top of the building at around 7:43 p.m.

The Communications Center dispatched more firefighters from Woodworth and Streeter just after 9 p.m., and additional help from Cleveland and Jamestown to provide vehicles and equipment before 10 p.m.

Deputies from the Stutsman County Sheriff's Office were on the scene to block traffic for two roads crossing railroad tracks on either side of the building.

Scanner traffic reported firefighters requesting thermal cameras that were brought into the lower levels of the elevator just after 8 p.m. Natural gas was shut off to the building.

A sheriff's deputy reporting seeing flames in the south side windows of the building at around 9:15 p.m.