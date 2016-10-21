ND weather forecast calls for warm weather into December

While long-term weather forecasting is, at best, calculated guesswork, weather watchers always like to look ahead at what conditions they might encounter in the months ahead.

First up is the remainder of October, which, by most indicators, should pass without any noticeable change from the mild weather the state has been experiencing in recent weeks. Then comes November, which has a history of acting as a harsh transition month from the warm days of autumn into the blustery days of winter.

This year, though, November is generally shaping up to be quite agreeable weather-wise. The Old Farmer's Almanac, founded by Robert B. Thomas in 1792, predicts North Dakota will experience a reasonably warm November with temperatures averaging two degrees above normal. The National Weather Service outlook is similar, calling for above normal temperatures through the Thanksgiving month. A third weather source, AccuWeather, has a similar outlook and includes the likelihood that the thermometer will reach a daytime high of 50 degrees Nov. 4, the last time it will reach that high in 2016.

Of interest, particularly since the Old Farmer's Almanac publishes their winter outlooks several months in advance with an emphasis on the sun, moon and stars, is that the Almanac and AccuWeather both call for very cold days Nov. 29-30 with temperatures in the low 20's.

While the CPC three-month outlook, November-December, calls for an increased chance of warmer than normal temperatures, it does appear that December has the potential to tail off into a very cold start to 2017. AccuWeather predicts December temperatures will run about average with upper 20's for daytime highs and overnight lows in the single digits. The Almanac says December will average 5 degrees below normal and that the first significant snowfall of the winter season will arrive between Christmas Eve and the end of the month.

The most recent outlooks provided by the CPC favor a significant change in temperature patterns beginning sometime in December and continuing through March 2017. The Almanac predicts something most North Dakotans have come to expect, bitterly cold temperatures after the middle of January. The Almanac estimates January temperatures will average a whopping eight degrees below normal.

A day of note in the most recent AccuWeather forecast is Christmas Day, which, says AccuWeather, should be sunny with the daytime high reaching a balmy 30 degrees. Officially, the first day of winter arrives Dec. 21.