1 killed, 2 injured after crash north of Beulah, ND

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Travis Weigum, 33, of Beulah was driving north in a 2004 Chevy K2500 pickup at 12:20 p.m. when it struck a 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan at the intersection of Highways 49 and 200, about 1 mile north of Beulah.

According to the Highway Patrol:

The Dodge Caravan, driven by an 83-year-old Dickinson woman, was traveling east on Highway 200 from Killdeer to Bismarck. Both drivers entered the intersection when Weigum's pickup collided with the passenger side of the van.

Weigum wasn't injured in the crash. The front passenger of the van was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and a 58-year-old Killdeer woman were taken to Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen to be treated for injuries.

The Highway Patrol did not release names of the van's occupants and is continuing to investigate the crash.