At sun up Friday, the confrontation appeared to have subdued after a day in which officers faced a barrage of homemade explosives, rocks, logs, bottles and debris thrown by protesters. In return, law enforcement in riot gear arrested 141 people, deployed pepper spray and non-lethal deterrents — including batons, bean bag rounds and a piercing sound cannon — in an effort to sweep the camps and roadblocks.

One of two military trucks set on fire continued to smolder Friday morning next to Backwater Bridge, located between two camps set up by protesters. Nearby, Humvees block North Dakota Highway 1806, and a line of law enforcement vehicles are parked on a hill overlooking the scene.

Aaron Johnson, who lives in Cannon Ball and is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, prayed near the trucks Friday.

“I was praying for the destruction to stop,” Johnson said, adding a few young people who are not Standing Rock Sioux members instigated the aggressive acts.

“I’m not here for violence. I’m here for peace and prayer,” he said. “It makes me want to cry.”

A women from Minnesota’s Red Lake Nation picked up litter strewn along the ground near the bridge.

“They’re probably working over there and we’re stuck over here,” said the woman, whose spirit name is Stars On Stone. Her belongings and teepee is at the frontline, or northernmost, camp in which officers want to clear from private property.

The scene Friday followed a chaotic confrontation Thursday, which included claims of unruly tactics by both sides.

The Indigenous Environmental Network said “water protectors” acted quickly to stop a Dakota Access Pipeline private security guard carrying an automatic rifle heading towards camp but who attempted to leave in a pickup.

“One protector stopped the assailant’s vehicle with their own before the security guard fled to nearby waters, weapon in hand,” the group said in a news release. “Bureau of Indian Affairs police arrived on scene and apprehended him.”

The report has not been confirmed, and BIA has not responded to an inquiry by Forum News Service.

More than 11 weeks of protest activity reached a flashpoint Thursday when officers attempted to clear a roadblock set up by protesters on Highway 1806 before moving to the recently established frontline camp directly in the path of the $3.8 billion pipeline. The sides also squared off at a nearby county bridge, where burning logs, tires and vehicles kept law enforcement at bay for hours.

Early Friday, the Morton County Sheriff’s Department reported 141 arrests. Most of the protesters face changes for conspiracy to endanger by fire or explosion, engaging in a riot and maintaining a public nuisance. Seven people were arrested for reckless endangerment after using “sleeping dragon devices” to attach themselves to items.

About noon Thursday, authorities issued a final warning and urged everyone to move back to their main camp on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land that the agency is letting protesters use to exercise their free speech rights.

But protesters determined to be the last line of defense between the pipeline and the Missouri River stood their ground on the highway and at the new camp, which sits on Dakota Access-owned land that tribal members say was never ceded after the 1851 Fort Laramie Treaty.

For a time Thursday, pipeline construction continued as the hectic scene unfolded in the surrounding hills.

As officers on foot spanning the highway and ditches slowly pushed the crowd back, pipeline crews worked steadily in view of the protest in the same area where protesters clashed with security guards and dogs on Sept. 3.

The Justice Department recently reiterated its call for Dakota Access, a subsidiary of Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners, to voluntarily pause construction of the four-state, 1,172-mile pipeline within 20 miles of Lake Oahe, but the company has not complied. The area where crews worked Thursday is the same area the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe says contains burial grounds and sacred sites, but the state archaeologist surveyed the area and disagreed.

In its statement Friday, the Indigenous Environmental Network said more than 300 police officers “violently cleared” the camp, using eight ATVs, five armored vehicles, two helicopters and several Humvees. They also reported officers used percussion grenades and shotguns with non-lethal ammunition.

“At least one person was Tased and the barbed hook lodged in his face, just below his eye,” the statement said. “Another was hit in the face by a rubber bullet.”

The group said a prayer circle was interrupted, with the participants arrested, and a tipi erected in the road was “recklessly dismantled.” Several other injuries were reported, including:

At least six members of the youth council said they had been pepper sprayed, up to five times, and were shot with bean bag round.

Two medics giving aid at front line were hit with batons and thrown off the car they were sitting on. Police grabbed another medic who was driving a car out of the driver side while it was still in motion. Another water protector had to jump into the car to stop it from hitting other people.

Members of the horse nation herded around 100 buffalo from the west and southwest of the Cannonball Ranch onto the the DAPL easement. One rider was reportedly hit with up to four rubber bullets his horse was reported to be hit in the legs by live rounds. Another horse was shot and did not survive.

“I went to the frontline in prayer for protection of the Missouri River and found myself in what I can only describe as a war zone,” Kandi Mossett of the Indigenous Environmental Network said in the news release. “I'm still in shock and keep waiting to wake from what's surely a nightmare though this is my reality as a native woman in 2016 trying to defend the sacred.”

Law enforcement reported two instances of shots being fired, including one in which a woman who was being arrested along the front line on Highway 1806 pulled a .38-caliber revolver and fired three shots near officers before being taken into custody.

The MAIN Coalition, a labor group, denounced the protests in a statement Friday and thanked law enforcement for their efforts.

“The people of North Dakota and the skilled laborers along the Dakota Access pipeline have the right to live and work in a safe and harassment-free environment,” MAIN spokesman Craig Stevens said in the release.

The group also blamed President Obama’s administration for delays in an approximately 1,100-foot pipeline easement under the Missouri River, which “already has at least eight pipelines crossing north of this site.”