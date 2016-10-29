Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Check out The Forum's voter guide to compare candidates and prepare your ballot

    Girl, 4, injured by brick thrown through window

    By Bismarck (N.D.) Tribune Today at 11:37 a.m.

    BISMARCK — A 4-year-old girl sustained head injuries when a brick was thrown through a window of Bismarck residence early Friday, Oct. 28, the Bismarck Police Department said.

    As a result, a 42-year-old Bismarck man was arrested and charged for reckless endangerment, a misdemeanor; and aggravated and criminal mischief, both felonies. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 16 years in jail and be fined $33,000.

    The girl sustained lacerations about 2 inches long and a half-inch wide above her left eye, according to the police report.

    A 32-year-old woman living in the residence reported that Rogers had called her several times before the incident, demanding that a 24-year-old woman staying there be sent out or "they would be sorry." She said she hung up because he was calling her profane names.

    The suspect and the 24-year-old woman had been involved in a domestic dispute on Thursday evening, according to an affidavit signed by Det. David Johnson.

    A male witness inside the home reported seeing a male fitting Rogers' description leaving the area. Officers found the suspect near his residence.

    Two sets of stitches were required for the child, according to court reports.

    Explore related topics:NewsbismarckCrime
    Advertisement