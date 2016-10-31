Measure 1, a statewide ballot measure, would require a representative in the North Dakota Legislature to live in the district and would prohibit them from being seated if they do not live in the district.

If voters vote 'yes,' the measure would amend Section 5 of Article IV of the state constitution to read "An individual may not serve in the legislative assembly unless the individual lives in the district from which selected."

Under current law, a legislator is required to be a qualified elector in the district on Election Day and a resident of the state for one year immediately before the election.

A 'no' vote opposes the measure, allowing legislators to potentially move out of the district they represent while they are in office.

The measure made it onto the ballot after the state Senate and House overwhelmingly supported the change, with the Senate passing it 44-3 and the House supporting it 75-17.

Senate Minority Leader Mac Schneider, D-Grand Forks, was one of the sponsors of the bill in the Senate. The resolution also was sponsored by House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo, House Minority Leader Kent Onstad, D-Parshall, Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson and Schneider.

Schneider said a measure such as this one helps to finally clear the air on this issue.

"I think it's a common sense, forward-looking, non-punitive way to just make clear that if you intend to represent a district in Bismarck, you should live there," Schneider said.

It is unknown how many legislators currently live outside of the district they represent, but the issue of legislators living outside of their district has up come in recent years.

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, who currently represents District 42, is seeking election in District 18 this cycle after he moved across town.

Former Rep. Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks, who is seeking election for Senate in District 42, didn't seek election in 2014 after moving out of District 43.

Measure 1 is one of five measure that will be put to a statewide vote on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.