ND Democrats elect leaders for upcoming legislative session

Sen. Joan Heckaman of New Rockford was elected Senate minority leader while Rep. Corey Mock of Grand Forks will be House minority leader for the state’s 65th Legislative Assembly.

Lawmakers are meeting in Bismarck this week to organize for the next legislative session, which begins Jan. 3.

In a statement, Democrats also announced other caucus leadership positions. In the House, Rep. Kathy Hogan of Fargo will be House assistant minority leader and Rep. Joshua Boschee will be Democratic-NPL caucus chair. In the Senate, Sen. John Grabinger of Jamestown will be Senate assistant minority leader and Sen. Carolyn Nelson will be party’s caucus chair.

“State Rep. Corey Mock and State Senator Joan Heckaman are accomplished leaders with outstanding records fighting on behalf of working families in North Dakota,” Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen said in the statement. “We have full confidence that Corey and Joan will bring their proven leadership skills to help advance the Democratic-NPL’s priorities – including building a more vibrant economy and strengthening education for our children – during the upcoming 2017 legislative session.”