Department of Human Services Executive Director Maggie Anderson will lead the agency until a new director is named.

But 11 of the 17 members of outgoing Gov. Jack Dalrymple’s Cabinet will remain through the transition to the Burgum administration.

“Our transition team is working diligently to assemble a Cabinet that will position North Dakota for a bright future by making government more efficient and responsive, streamlining services and balancing the budget without raising taxes,” Burgum said in a statement.

Anderson, who became interim director of the agency in August 2012 before Dalrymple appointed her to the director role in April 2013, will remain as the medical services director for DHS. A news release did not say when a new director is expected to be announced.

Anderson will oversee Medicaid and Medicaid expansion in her role as medical services director, according to a news release. Medicaid is the health care program that assists those with low incomes, which Anderson called a “very important program.”

Burgum, a Republican, will take office as North Dakota’s 33rd governor Thursday. Spokesman Mike Nowatzki said Burgum didn’t have time to talk about the Cabinet moves Monday.

Anderson was charged in February with conspiracy to obstruct a government function and with public servant refusing to perform a duty, both misdemeanors, for allegedly allowing a Velva, N.D., child care facility to operate without a license and not notifying authorities. That child care provider’s license was expired when a 5-year-old girl under its care drowned in 2015, according to court documents.

A district court judge dismissed the charges against Anderson without prejudice in August.

An audit of DHS released earlier this year also found “significant errors” in child care provider licensing.

Anderson said it was her decision to apply for the medical services director position, a job she held before becoming the DHS executive director. Asked about the previous criminal charges, Anderson said the job change was “not about any particular action or event.

“It was truly about where my calling is, and where I feel that I can contribute to the people of North Dakota and still truly contribute to (Burgum’s) administration,” she said.

Other moves

In other moves, Burgum announced state Health Officer Terry Dwelle will retire after being first appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in October 2001. Deputy State Health Officer Arvy Smith and Environmental Health Section Chief Dave Glatt will lead the state Department of Health as co-interim directors until a new state health officer is named.

North Dakota Commerce Commissioner Alan Anderson is also retiring Dec. 31 after more than five years on the job. He has offered to “make his expertise available as needed through January as the search continues for his successor,” a news release said.

Anderson said he had been looking at retirement last year before Dalrymple asked him to stay on until the end of his term.

Anderson retired from petroleum giant Tesoro Corp. before taking on the Commerce Commissioner role in May 2011. He said there are 66 employees in a department with about 80 programs.

“So being collaborative … is a key fit for anybody to come into that role,” Anderson said.

Chief Information Officer Mike Ressler will enter the private sector after 32 years in the Information Technology Department. Dan Sipes, the director of operations and deputy chief information officer, will serve as interim CIO until the post is filled.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Mark Zimmerman, who was appointed by Hoeven in April 2010, plans to “pursue other opportunities.” Field Manager Jesse Hanson will work as interim director until a permanent director is named.

Burgum announced last month that Fargo banking executive and attorney Michelle Kommer will lead the state Department of Labor. Former State Labor Commissioner Troy Seibel was hired as the state’s chief deputy attorney general.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, predicted there will be good continuity between the two administration’s Cabinets. Those agency heads help educate lawmakers on the inner workings of their departments, he said.

“We do have some legislators who have been around a long time who have some expertise too,” he said. “So between the two, we’ll do all right.”

Meanwhile, 11 members of Dalrymple’s Cabinet will work in the Burgum administration: