Reported robbery at Fargo convenience store

Fargo police are saying that the suspect came into the store around 1:30 AM and took an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

The employee working was at the back of the story when they noticed someone at the front register.

When the cashier came up the suspect asked them to open the register.

Authorities believe the suspect didn't have a weapon.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall black male who had cloth wrapped around his face.

WDAY News will update the story once we learn more.