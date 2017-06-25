Pearl Harbor hero finally laid to rest in his hometown

The small town of Fessenden, North Dakota coming together to remember one of their own sailors.

Songs of patriotism and remembrance ring throughout the crowded high school gym to pay tribute to the life of a man who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A man who nobody here has ever met.

"You just can't say enough about that. To support them and honor the family. just a great tribute." says nephew Ross Johnson

Arthur C. Neuenschwander, 1st class Navy Gunners mate, lost his life in Pearl Harbor on December 7th 1941.

He was buried National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, unidentified for decades but thanks to his family's DNA and the US Department of Defense his remains landed in Fargo earlier this week..

Now, After 75 years and seven months, Arthur is getting a proper full military funeral.

He leaves behind nieces, nephews and young relatives who only have heard about Uncle Arthur.

"I don't think he intended to be a hero." a niece tells us.

Those same family members honored that so many turned out on this cold spring day.

"We need to do everything we can to remember Arthur." Ross says.

The turnout shows, it doesn't matter that almost nobody actually knew him.

What matters is the community Arthur loved came together to give this hero the goodbye he deserved after decades of waiting.

"He chose to serve our nation, and is there anything more important than that?" a Navy chaplain tells us.

Arthur will be buried next to his parents at the Hillside Cemetery in Fessenden.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has instructed all government agencies to fly flags at half staff in his honor.