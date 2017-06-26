Search
    Fargo man gets 120 days for bomb scare

    By Dave Olson Today at 5:05 p.m.
    FARGO — A Fargo man pleaded guilty on Monday, June 26, in Cass County District Court to charges of terrorizing and criminal mischief in connection with a bomb scare in south Fargo in March.

    Dustin Depiano was sentenced to 120 days and given credit for already having served 108 days.

    He was also ordered to pay $4,668 in fees and restitution.

    Depiano was arrested after police were called to the area of the 1100 block of 42nd Street South on a report of someone slashing tires.

    Court documents say police made contact with Depiano in the basement of an apartment complex and that he had a backpack that appeared to be an improvised explosive device.

    After Depiano told police the backpack was a bomb, authorities evacuated nearby apartment units and a bomb squad was called in.

    It was determined the backpack wasn't a bomb, police said.

    Dave Olson
