Hawley woman given community service for Home Depot theft

Andrea Ann Steele was also ordered to pay restitution and fines totaling $4,350.

According to court documents:

Fargo police were called to the Home Depot store on March 14, on a report of employee theft.

A Home Depot asset protection manager told police Steele had been taking cash from Home Depot since 2011 by using receipts from customer purchases to make returns without the items and collecting cash from the register.

In all, the transactions amounted to about $21,000, according to the court documents.

Steele admitted to police that she took about $4,000 to $5,000, stating she had medical expenses and she stole the money to help pay for bills, police say in court records. She also told police she returned some money by buying items and putting money in the register, but not taking the item.

Steele was also given two days in jail, which she has already served.