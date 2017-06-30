In fact, crews were out searching near the walking bridge here near downtown Fargo until about 5:45 PM Thursday evening, meaning they've already put 11 hours into this.

The money for this effort has to come from somewhere, but the question is where?

For the 2nd time this summer.

"Takes a little bit of time. Hopefully we don't take as long," said Fargo Fire Battalion Chief Bruce Anderson.

Emergency crews are searching for a man who may have been swept away in the river..

"If the victims there hopefully we can find them quickly," said Anderson.

While it's a tale that's all too familiar for the Fargo Fire Department it's also one that may pose a question.

How much money does it cost?

"We are taxpayer funded," said Anderson.

Well, it doesn't cost more than what you're already paying.

"These are the kinds of things taxpayers of Fargo pay us to do. This is our job, this is what we do," said Anderson.

The budget for the Fargo Fire Department this year is around $12 million 540,000 dollars.

A percentage of each Fargo resident's property tax goes to help pay for the department.

"There are really no additional costs. We have shifts that are on duty 24/7 every day. If they weren't doing this they'd be doing something else," said Anderson.

Crews already have the resources needed to perform these searches.

"We have equipment and we have the skills and abilities to do this," said Anderson.

The only additional help is from Valley Water Rescue.

"Our team is all volunteer. We also have drones and sonar that is part of our team. As well as divers," said Pete Fendt of Valley Water Rescue.

No matter what the crews say they would be out here doing what they need to do, bringing victims to safety or families closure.

Crews say they'll be back out on the water searching Friday morning.