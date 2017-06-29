The 52-year-old was arrested Thursday evening.

Details are scarce, but a formal criminal complaint is expected to be released on Friday.

Charging information on the Stutsman County website states that he is being held for "Continuous Sexual Abuse."

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation made the arrest, possibly in western North Dakota.

LaMoure is about 55 miles southeast of Jamestown in far southeast North Dakota.

The BCI and LaMoure police department didn’t respond to messages.