Garcia, 43, known as Romo, was reported missing on May 30.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, a detective followed up on a lead, and another law enforcement agency was able to contact Garcia in person, the Fargo Police Department said on its Facebook page.

“They were able verify his identify by his North Dakota Driver’s License. That law enforcement agency indicated Mr. Garcia stated he was fine and did not want his current location known to anyone,” the post stated. “In respect to Mr. Garcia’s privacy wishes no other information will be disclosed.”

The department said the missing person report will be closed, and the case is no longer considered a criminal matter.

Garcia operated three Romo's Tacos restaurants here. The restaurants closed after he disappeared.

A Find Romo Facebook page was set up by concerned friends who wanted to keep pressure and awareness on the investigation. Many of those leading search efforts said it was out of character for Garcia to disappear.

Family of Garcia came to Fargo from Omaha and Sioux Falls in mid-June to speak with news media and to assist detectives in the investigation.

