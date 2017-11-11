Officers were dispatched to a home invasion in the 300 block of Circle Drive East involving injuries at 10:16 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.

They learned a man had forced entry into a home and struck a female victim with a handgun, causing a laceration to the woman’s head. The man fled the area after stealing a phone and an undisclosed amount of money.

The victim suffered a wrist injury in addition to her head laceration and was taken to Altru Hospital for an evaluation, police said.

The suspect was described as an older white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a leather jacket and blue jeans.

Police did locate a man they believe was an accomplice to the robbery early Saturday morning, according to Sgt. Travis Benson.

Garrett Michael Featherstone, 19, was arrested and booked into the Grand Forks County Correctional Center at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday. He was arrested in connection to the robbery, and is not believed to be the man who broke into the home, Benson said.

Police are continuing to search for the missing suspect.

Tips can be submitted by calling police at 701-787-8000.