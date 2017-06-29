ND continues sampling for larval zebra mussels in Red River

According to Jessica Howell, aquatic nuisance species coordinator for Game and Fish in Jamestown, N.D., adult zebra mussels were found again last year in the Red River, but the department did not do any specific searches, and none are planned for this summer.

Larval zebra mussels, known as veligers, first were detected in the Red River in 2010 near Wahpeton, N.D., likely drifting downstream from infested waters in the Minnesota portion of the watershed.

Game and Fish takes water samples from May through October along the Red River to test for larval zebra mussels, Howell said. The invasive mollusks can choke out native mussels, clog water intakes and cover docks, beaches and other hard surfaces.

High water levels prevented Game and Fish for searching for adult zebra mussels last year along the Red River, Howell said. Besides being dangerous, high river levels make zebra mussels difficult to detect, she said.

"We did see a couple of small zebra mussels on docks pulled out of the river in the fall" in Wahpeton, Howell said.

Low density

Sampling showed low veliger densities last year along the Red River, Howell said, with spikes in abundance last May in Fargo, last June at the Drayton (N.D.) Dam and again last July in Fargo. The larval zebra mussels were relatively scarce in Grand Forks throughout last year's sampling season, with 2.28 per liter recorded in May, none in June, 1.15 in July, none in August, 2.31 in September and none in October.

The abundance of larval zebra mussels throughout the U.S. portion of the river ranged from 0 to 2.31 veligers per liter from July through October, Howell said. The three highest counts, which far exceeded any others seen during the sampling, were 56.07 last May in Fargo, 45.54 last June at Drayton Dam and 40.70 last July in Fargo.

Such peaks are common for the larval invasives, Howell said.

"In rivers, there are a lot of influences that can affect whether you detect veligers that are present, including discharges or high flow events," she said. "In addition, June and July are the time period we would expect zebra mussels to spawn in warmer waters that rivers provide, and as veligers grow and develop a shell, they settle out of the water column and attach to hard surfaces in areas with little to no water movement.

"So it's not surprising to have veligers present in higher densities during peak spawning and then pick up much fewer as they begin to settle out."

Ongoing efforts

Howell said Game and Fish continues to focus on keeping aquatic nuisance species out of North Dakota waters before they gain a foothold. According to a department report, Game and Fish last year invested $259,370 in state and federal funds and 2,159 hours of fisheries section staff time addressing ANS management goals.

More than 240 waters were sampled for ANS in 2016, the most ever sampled, the report said. On the upside, despite the increased sampling effort, no new ANS populations were detected last year in North Dakota waters.

Other ANS education and prevention efforts include boater surveys, regulations requiring boaters to remove drain plugs and drain livewells and bilges and encouraging the philosophy of "clean, drain and dry."

This year, Howell said, Game and Fish is expanding that effort by engaging marinas and pet stores across the state, sampling vegetation on non-fishing waters used by waterfowl hunters and inspections of some bait vendors in the state.